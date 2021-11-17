Maura Higgins ‘joins celebrity dating app’ after splitting from Giovanni Pernice

Maura Higgins has reportedly joined a celebrity dating app, after her split from Giovanni Pernice.

According to The Sun, the Love Island star is signed up to Raya, one month after she and the Strictly Come Dancing pro called it quits.

A source told the publication: “Maura is a stunning girl and has already been bombarded with offers and swipes. She won’t be single for long.”

Goss.ie have contacted Maura’s team for a comment.

It comes after Maura received a bouquet of roses from a mystery admirer earlier this month.

The Longford native took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the sweet gift, and wrote: “To who ever sent me these… Wow. Thank you.”

Maura and Giovanni confirmed their romance in June, but called it quits just four months later.

Maura has not yet opened up about her split from Giovanni, but the Italian dancer addressed the break-up in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories last month.

He wrote: “I wanted to say a couple of things… Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly. The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.”

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x”