Maura Higgins jets off on post-breakup holiday with fellow Love Island star

Maura Higgins has jetted off on a post-breakup holiday with her Love Island pal Lucie Donlan.

Just weeks after she split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, the Irish beauty has flown to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday.

Maura and Lucie shared snaps from Heathrow Airport before boarding their flight last night, and landed in the exotic holiday location this morning.

Taking to Instagram, the Longford native also told fans she was going on a “last minute” birthday trip.

Maura will turn 31 this week, and will spend the day with Lucie – who she struck up a friendship with on the 2019 series of Love Island.

Holidaying in paradise will be a welcome distraction for Maura, who was left heartbroken over her split from Giovanni last month.

The couple had been dating for four months and were set to move in together, before the dancer suddenly called it quits.

At the time, a source said: “It’s all over for now. Maura’s absolutely devastated, it appears the Strictly curse has struck again.”

“Pals are hoping that they can patch things up. But only time will tell whether they’ll work things out as Giovanni is so busy.”

Giovanni later released a statement addressing their split, and said their relationship had “come to a natural end”.

He wrote: “I wanted to say a couple of things… Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end.”

“This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation.”

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”