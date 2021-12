Maura Higgins has revealed she’s in A&E after slicing her finger “to the bone”.

The Irish Love Island star, who lives in London, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening to share an update from the hospital.

The Longford native wrote: “Ended up in A&E after slicing my finger to the bone… Happy F***ing Monday.”

Maura recently celebrated her 31st birthday with a girls trip to the Maldives.

The reality star was joined by fellow Love Islander Lucie Donlan and pal Laura Stanford.