Maura Higgins hotly tipped to appear on popular reality show

Maura Higgins has been hotly tipped to appear on the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The Longford native shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, and she has since appeared on ITV’s Dancing With The Stars and hosted RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland.

According to online gambling company William Hill, the odds of Maura heading Down Under for the upcoming season of I’m A Celeb are currently at 14-1.

Yony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “Already known as a bombshell who made waves in the Love Island villa, Maura Higgins could well be set to cause a stir in the camp with her no-nonsense personality, sass, and humour. ”

“With impressive credentials under her belt, it seems only right for Maura to next appear on I’m A Celebrity, especially in the year of the show’s return to Australia. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any news of contestant announcements!”

Also rumoured to be taking on a bushtucker trial is fellow Love Island alumni and newly crowned queen of the villa Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

From Majorca to Australia, the Turkish actress is tipped 16-1 to enter the jungle.

Currently front running the contestant category is Eastenders legend Danny Dyer, who is priced at 4-1 to go I’m A Celebrity when it returns in November.

Irish footballer Roy Keane is tipped 16-1 to go on the hit show, which is returning to Australia after two years in Wales.

Check out the top five celebs tipped for the jungle below:

Danny Dyer (4-1) Denise Van Outen (6-1) Nick Grimshaw (13-2) Tom Daley (7-1) Natalie Cassidy (7-1)