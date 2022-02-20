Maura Higgins hits back at online trolls who tell her she’s ‘too skinny’

Maura Higgins has hit back at online trolls who tell her she’s “too skinny”.

The Longford native, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2019, recently landed a major modelling contract with Elite Model Management.

Speaking to The Sun after posing for the front cover of their Style Issue, the 31-year-old opened up about her experience with body-shaming online trolls.

She said: “I get it all the time. I get it so much. People writing: ‘Go and get a boob job’ or, ‘You’re too skinny.’ I can be bad for [reading the comments]. But I’ve got better. Now I’m a bit like: ‘I’m 31 – whatever.’”

“Mammies do have the best advice. I tell mine everything, and I mean everything. There’s nothing I don’t tell her.”

“I’ve always spoken to my mammy about it and asked: ‘Why is it OK for people to turn around to your face and say: ‘God, you’re too skinny’? Would you ever say to somebody: ‘God, you’re too fat’? No, you wouldn’t.”

“I don’t need a boob job, because I feel sexy with the size of my boobs. I’m not going to get one to suit what some random person tells me,” she continued.

“[Though] if it’s going to help somebody else feel more confident [to have surgery], then work away. I would be petrified of the boob surgery anyway. I watch that [E!] TV show Botched all the time, which puts me off.”

Speaking about getting cosmetic work done, Maura said: “I’ve not had my lips done in two years. I’m past it now – maybe because I’m older. I don’t need help with my confidence. I don’t feel like [big] boobs make you feel sexy. I think confidence comes from within.”

Maura added of trolling: “You’re always gonna get trolling and you’re always gonna get negatives, but you kind of just have to pass it off, because at the end of the day, not everyone’s gonna like you.” “I don’t mind it, but I’ve got friends that would never do a show like Love Island because they know that side of it would affect them. I just don’t care, because strangers’ opinions don’t matter to me. All I care about are my friends and my family.”