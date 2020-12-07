Maura Higgins frightens boyfriend Chris Taylor in new video

The Love Island stars have been flaunting their new romance on social media

Maura Higgins has frightened her boyfriend Chris Taylor in a hilarious new video.

The Love Island stars finally confirmed their relationship last month, and have since been flaunting their romance on social media.

The couple are currently enjoying an extended break in Dubai, where they celebrated Maura’s 30th birthday.

As Maura pampered herself in her hotel room, Chris walked in and screamed upon seeing his girlfriend wearing a mud face mask.

“Babe, have you seen the remote?” he asked as entered the bathroom, before screaming in horror: “Oh Jesus Christ! What is that?”

“Some warning wouldn’t go a miss,” Chris wrote, “I nearly pooed.”

In another clip, the Irish beauty asked her new beau: “How pretty do I look? Do you still fancy me like this?”

“Delightful, so pretty, yeah…” Chris answered hesitantly.

Maura and Chris met on the 2019 series of Love Island, where they struck up a close friendship – which has since blossomed into romance.

The day before Maura’s 30th birthday, the couple decided to go public with their romance by sharing the same loved-up snap on Instagram.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine ”