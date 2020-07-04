This is so sweet

Maura Higgins flies home to Ireland to surprise niece on her birthday

Maura Higgins flew home to Ireland this weekend to surprise her niece on her birthday.

The Longford native, who lives in the UK full time, jetted home to spend time with her family – after spending months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Maura shared a video of the sweet moment she surprised her beloved niece.

In the video, Maura’s niece looks shocked as she excitedly jumps into her arms.

The 29-year-old missed her niece’s birthday last year, as she was in the Love Island villa.

Maura previously admitted she cried over missing the important milestone.

Speaking on her Boohoo podcast Get The Scoop, Maura said: “My worst [moment] was missing my sister’s wedding and missing my niece’s birthday, oh my God I cried that day.”

“It was also my best friend’s two-year anniversary while I was away. I cried so many times.”

“You have a lot of good moments, but then you have a lot of bad moments in there too because things get very heightened.”

“I’m so proud of the fact I didn’t give up because I was going to,” she added.

Maura jetted home to Ireland after she recently launched her own makeup collection with Inglot.