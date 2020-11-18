Maura Higgins finally speaks out about her date with British actor Bradley James

Maura Higgins finally speaks out about her date with British actor Bradley...

Maura Higgins has finally spoken out about her date with British actor Bradley James.

Last month, the Love Island star was linked the 37-year-old, after they were photographed on a dinner date in London.

But sadly, the UK’s second lockdown has now halted Maura’s dating life.

Speaking to the MailOnline this week, the 29-year-old said: “I am still single. I did get back into the dating scene, which was good…”

“But now obviously we have hit lockdown so I’m not sure I’ll be doing that again for a while. It’s just not my time!”

“It was enjoyable to be fair but everything happens for a reason, we’re in lockdown for a reason.”

While Bradley is eight years her senior, Maura said she doesn’t mind dating an older man.

She said: “Age isn’t a problem for me to be honest. Younger or older, I don’t really mind, for me it’s the connection you have with somebody.”

During her interview, Maura also addressed reports her ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard has signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

The former couple split back in March, and it’s safe to say they no longer speak – however, Maura has insisted there’s “no hard feelings” between them.

Maura said: “I wouldn’t purposely avoid watching it. We have been broken up a while now, there’s no hard feelings. I wish him all the best on it.”