Maura Higgins finally confirms her next TV gig

Maura Higgins has finally confirmed her next TV gig.

The former Love Island will be a contestant on the upcoming second season of ITV’s Cooking with the Stars.

Taking to her Instagram Story to share the exciting news with her 3.4 million followers, the Longford native wrote beside a photo of her and her mentor Jack Stein: “Excited to announce I’ll be taking part in Cooking with the Stars on @itv.”

Maura shared a second snap of her and Jack cooking in a kitchen, with the caption: “Very lucky to be working with @jacksteinchef.”

Maura will compete against famous faces such as Strictly Come Dancing judge, Anton Du Beke, Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and The Chase professional quizzer Anne Hegerty.

Other celebrities confirmed for the show include This Morning host and reality TV personality Josie Gibson, TV doctor Ranj Singh, comedian Joe Wilkinson, DJ Fatboy Slim and BBC presenter Zoe Ball’s son, Woody Cooke.

The show follows a host of celebrities as they are paired with an accomplished chef who will mentor them towards becoming restaurant-standard cooks.

Cooking with the Stars is set to return this Summer and show presenters Emma Willis and Tom Allen are also set to return for the second season.

Speaking about the show’s return, Emma said: “Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen.”

“The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series.”

While Tom added: “Last series was so exciting. Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together.”

“The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

Head of commissioning at ITV Katie Rawcliffe also said: “With the warmth of Emma and the wit of Tom I’m excited to see what culinary delights this year’s cooking novices bring to the table.”