Maura Higgins finally CONFIRMS her entrance into the I’m A Celeb jungle – and reveals who she’s ‘excited’ to meet

Maura Higgins has finally confirmed her entrance into the I’m A Celeb jungle.

Following weeks of speculation, the Irish reality star has revealed she will join the ITV series on Thursday after landing in Australia.

The 33-year-old will enter the camp as a late arrival alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

During an interview with MailOnline, the former Love Island star admitted she was “excited” to meet Coleen Rooney in the jungle.

Maura insisted she was “Team Coleen” during the infamous Wagatha Christie trial, in which Rebekah Vardy accused Wayne Rooney’s wife of defamation in 2022.

“I’m excited to meet her [Coleen],” she said. “I would do the exact same as what she did.”

“Put up something on my Instagram story and just have certain people view it to catch that person out. That is the way my brain would work.”

During the same interview, Maura also insisted she’s “single” amid reports of a romance between her and Pete Wicks.

The shock statement comes after she enjoyed a final date night with her rumoured beau before jetting to Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Despite this, Maura confessed: “I’m not [in a relationship with Mr Wicks]. I’ve been on dates with many people. I mean, I date, but I’m very much single. Everyone goes on dates.”

The Longford native said she had not spoken to Pete about her upcoming appearance on I’m A Celeb, and addressed rumours of him flying out to Australia.

It was recently reported that Pete would jet Down Under if he’s kicked off Strictly early to support his best friend, Sam Thompson, who is currently presenting the show’s spin-off programme.

Maura said: “I know nothing, he’s not said that to me anyway.”

And when asked who would be flying out to Australia to meet her when she leaves the jungle, she added: “Some of my friends said they would but I don’t know, it’d be a nice surprise whoever’s there.”

This year’s I’m A Celeb cast already includes WAG Coleen Rooney, Corrie star Alan Halsall, social media star GK Barry, Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan, and broadcaster Melvin Odoom.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio host Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones, and Loose Woman star Jane Moore complete the lineup.