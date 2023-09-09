Maura Higgins’ exciting debut acting role has been “revealed”.

Last week, the Longford native told her 3.8 million Instagram followers that she was going to try her hand at acting.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her script, the Love Island star wrote: “Script reading on my flight… today I’m going to be an actress. btw I have never acted in my whole life so this will be very interesting.”

The UK Sun have since reported that Maura has started work on a new film, titled The Spin, in Belfast.

A source told the publication: “Maura plays a character called Rose in The Spin.”

“It’s a British film which follows two friends travelling through Ireland looking for old music records.”

“The film is a comedy and Maura was the perfect fit for the role.”

“She started work on The Spin over the weekend in Belfast and really impressed the producers,” the insider continued.

“Maura throws herself into any new projects and is always keen to learn.”

“The film could open a lot of new doors for Maura and it’s a very exciting time.”

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie back in July, Maura revealed she would love to give acting a go.

She told us: “It’s not really something I’ve ever thought of, even though I tell all my friends ‘I feel like I’d be a really good actress’. But I don’t think that’s ever going to happen!”

“I’d probably give it a go, and I’d love to walk into a room and just see how I’d get on with a script. But it’s not really something I’ve really thought about.”

Amid the buzz surrounding Maura in the US, the TV personality recently secured publicist to the stars Eda Kalkay to manage all the opportunities coming her way.

Eda has been working in public relations for about 20 years, and looks after huge clients like Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

A source told The Sun: “Maura continues to make waves across the pond as the digital host for Love Island USA and it’s come with huge demand and work opportunities Stateside.

“Maura is keen to follow in Christine’s footsteps by conquering the fashion world as well as becoming a regular face on US TV.”

“Maura’s management from the UK were spotted taking meetings with American television executives and brands in Los Angeles earlier this year. Expanding Maura’s team is part of a carefully drawn out global strategy.”