Maura Higgins’ ex-boyfriend signs up for new Love Island series

Maura Higgins’ ex-boyfriend Chris Taylor has reportedly signed up to appear on the new Love Island: All Stars series.

The pair shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, which saw Maura couple up with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard.

However, Maura’s relationship with Curtis didn’t last outside of the villa, and she later struck up a romance with Chris, who she was close friends with on the show.

Maura and Chris were a fan favourite couple, but they sadly split in May 2021 after six months together.

While the 33-year-old hasn’t been linked to anyone since, his career has gone from strength to strength as he landed a cameo in the Barbie movie last year.

His hilarious social media content has also gained him a lot of fans across Instagram and TikTok.

A source told MailOnline: “Chris is a great signing for the new series.”

“His personality has really shone since he found fame on Love Island while when he was on the series as a late addition, he didn’t have enough opportunity to really show the viewers what he’s all about,” the insider continued.

“Now he’s a star in his own right on TikTok and Instagram, not to mention his role in the Barbie film and being mates with Margot Robbie.

“Chris is hoping he can find a girlfriend, he met his last one on the show, so there’s nothing stopping him from doing the same during All Stars.”

Chris managed to secure a role in the Barbie movie after meeting Margot Robbie, who is a huge fan of Love Island, at a film premiere.

Love Island: All Stars will be hosted by the series main host Maya Jama, and will premiere on Monday, January 15th.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

When Love Island: All Stars was announced, Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said: “After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.”

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

While the lineup for Love Island: All Stars is yet to be announced, a host of former Islanders have already been linked to the new spin-off series.

