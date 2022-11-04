Maura Higgins enjoys wild night out with fellow Love Island stars

Maura Higgins enjoyed a wild night out with some fellow Love Island stars on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old attended the launch of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s new party wear collection with Lipsy London, where she rubbed shoulders with other well-known faces.

At the launch event, Maura was spotted hanging out with Faye Winter, who appeared on Love Island in 2021, and Paige Thorne, who starred in this year’s series.

Maura and Faye first met when they attended The Gossies in Dublin earlier this year, and quickly became fast friends.

In posts shared on social media, the trio were also joined by Laura Anderson, who appeared on the fourth season of Love Island.

The reality stars appeared to be having a great night together, as they happily posed for photos together at the glitzy launch party.

The news comes after Maura recently responded to rumours she’s “secretly dating” Joey Essex.

The Irish star was papped kissing the TOWIE alumni backstage at the Pride Of Britain Awards last month.

Days later, a source told OK! Magazine that Maura and Joey started secretly seeing each other before the awards show.

However, Maura later shut down these claims.

The Longford native retweeted the article on Twitter, and wrote, “More rubbish,” alongside a yawning emoji.

In photos published by MailOnline last month, Maura was seen locking lips with Joey at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House.

The reality stars put on an amorous display as they were also seen sharing an intimate hug before they left the venue in a taxi with friends.

A source later told The Sun that there’s a real “connection” between them, and that they were planning their first date.

Maura was rumoured to be dating footballer Connor Wickham in May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, the 31-year-old later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during a Q&A on Instagram.

After a follower asked if she was single in July, Maura said: “This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do ‘are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?’”

“Like YES, I’m single. I’m very single, I couldn’t be any more f***ing single, I may as well just go into Love Island again!”

Maura was linked to Connor after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October, after four months together.

It’s understood their relationship hit the rocks just days after they moved in together, and Maura was said to be “devastated” at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Meanwhile, Joey struck up a romance with Maria Thattil when they appeared on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity earlier this year.

He also dated his TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers in the past, as well as models Brenda Santos and Amy Willerton.

The reality star is currently training for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, while Maura is hotly tipped to host Big Brother when it returns next year.