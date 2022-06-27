Maura Higgins enjoys summer barbecue with new footballer beau Connor Wickham

Maura Higgins and her new beau Connor Wickham attended a barbecue together over the weekend.

The former Love Island star and Milton Keynes Dons footballer met last month, and later headed to Paris for a romantic break.

The Longford native took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share snaps from a BBQ with her best friend Laura Stanford, and eagle-eyed fans noticed Connor shared a photo from the same back garden.

It comes after a source told The Sun that Maura, 31, is “totally mad” about her new love interest, 29.

The insider said: “Maura keeps her cards close to her chest but she seems totally mad on Connor. A good friend of hers put them in touch and they have been talking for some time.”

“Connor and Maura went to Paris last month and it ended up being so romantic. They made it official then and have now gone off on their first holiday together as a couple.”

Last month, the Irish beauty posted photos on Instagram from her trip to Paris, but didn’t share who she was with.

However, she did share a snap of her sitting across the table from a potential new beau, sparking rumours she’s found love again.

Maura also captioned a photo of her in front of the Eiffel Tower: “Fight for your fairytale ✨.”

Her close pal and fellow Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague commented: “No stop cos my heart 😭.”

Maura’s BFF Laura Stanford also hinted she had set them up by commenting: “🥰 I can’t look at these pics without smiling x p.s… cupids work here is done 😉🏹.”

Maura’s new romance with Connor comes after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October. Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.