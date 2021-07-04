Maura Higgins enjoys night out with Giovanni Pernice amid romance rumours

The pair were spotted together on a night out in Blackpool

Maura Higgins has been spotted on a night out with Giovanni Pernice amid rumours they are dating.

The Love Island star and the Strictly Come Dancing pro were first linked last month, and the pair are reportedly “really enjoying” getting to know each other.

In photos published by The Sun, the Irish TV personality and the Italian dancer were spotted outside a Blackpool nightspot following Giovanni’s Him & Me dance show on Thursday night.

An eyewitness told the publication: “They looked totally smitten with each other.”

“They were being very touchy-feely and had a smooch on the dancefloor.”

Their sighting comes after reports Maura wants to take the romance “slow” because she’s “worried Giovanni’s a player”.

A source told OK! magazine: “Maura is enjoying the attention and she thinks he’s so hot. He’s really charming, but she is a little worried he might be a player.”

“She doesn’t want to get hurt, so she’s taking it slow. She’s enjoying single life so won’t rush into anything.”The insider added: “Giovanni is smitten. He always fancied her and slid into her DMs. It’s very early days.” Maura has previously dated fellow Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, while Giovanni has dated ­his former Strictly co-stars Georgia May Foote and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. The rumoured couple appeared to stay in the same hotel in Cornwall back in June, and also both attended the Italy v Austria Euros match.