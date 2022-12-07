Maura Higgins dropped out of Fashion Awards after being ‘stood up’ by designer

Maura Higgins reportedly dropped out of the British Fashion Awards after being “stood up” by designer Scott Henshall.

The former creative director of Mulberry designed a custom-made dress for the Love Island star, and created looks for Lady Victoria Hervey and model Talulah Eve on the night.

However, Maura decided against wearing her gown at the last minute, as she didn’t feel it was “appropriate” for the star-studded event.

On Monday, Maura posted on Instagram: “BFA tonight . . . first time to have zero control on my outfit… excited to see what @scott_henshall has designed for me.”

But just hours later, the 32-year-old never appeared on the red carpet.

Addressing the situation on her Instagram Story that night, Maura told her 3.6m followers: “I’ve had a bit of a nightmare. So obviously you can see I am fully ready. Glam team are on point as usual.”

“Basically…. the dress, the shoes, everything wasn’t something I’d wear. I don’t really know what to say, it’s like, I just feel it’s not very appropriate for the Fashion Awards.”

“I obviously do like to go daring, you guys know that, but I just feel, I don’t know. It’s just not right. So yeah, I’ve decided not to go,” she explained.

Insiders have since claimed Maura felt “stood up” by the designer, and branded the situation a “mess”.

A source said: “Scott was dressing Maura, Victoria and model Talulah Eve. Maura’s gown was meant to resemble Paris Hilton’s chainmail dress from 2002. Ultimately, it looked nothing like it and she wasn’t happy.”

“Scott was also supposed to arrange a selection of shoes for her to wear, which he didn’t do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Henshall (@scott_henshall)

“He then left Maura waiting in her room alone for over three hours to go to help dress Victoria. It was mortifying. Poor Maura was so patient and she ended up being totally stood up,” the insider continued.

“To add insult to injury, Victoria ended up leaving with a bag which was meant to be for Maura. It was a mess.”

“Scott’s team have repeatedly apologised to Maura but the damage is done. It was a nightmare.”

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Scott Henshall for a comment.