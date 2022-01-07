Maura Higgins defends Molly-Mae Hague after fellow Love Island star weighs in on her ‘tone deaf’ comments

Maura Higgins was quick to defend her best friend Molly-Mae Hague, after fellow Love Island star Shaughna Phillips weighed in on her “tone deaf” comments.

The 22-year-old, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, has come under fire this week over comments she made on a podcast last month.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, the influencer said: “You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’

“But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do,” Molly continued.

“So I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I do think if you want something enough, you can achieve it.”

“It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a**e off to get where I am now,” she added.

While the podcast was released last month, a clip of Molly’s interview resurfaced online this week, and her name started trending on Twitter.

After noticing the backlash against her online, Shaughna Phillips, who appeared on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation.

The 27-year-old tweeted: “Molly Mae is young, who’s had a lot of success really quickly, and not a lot of ‘life’. So I can understand why she holds those views.”

“We all say things when we’re younger and look back and think ‘well that was stupid’ lol. No shade, I wanna live in her bubble.”

Molly’s best friend and fellow Love Island star, Maura Higgins, wasn’t impressed with Shaughna’s comments.

Taking to Twitter, the Irish beauty replied: “Surely you know as someone in this industry how lonely and scary it can be when the whole internet is slamming you.”

“Your entitled to your opinion yes but I’m really surprised you commenting on this at all.”

However, Shaughna insisted she was defending Molly-Mae, replying: “100%! That’s why I tweeted this in her defence.”

“She’s young and successful, it’s not her fault she has those views. Like I said, no shade, just jel lol.”

Molly-Mae is yet to respond to the backlash against her online.

