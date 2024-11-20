Maura Higgins declares she is SINGLE ahead of her I’m A Celeb stint

Maura Higgins has declared she is single ahead of her I’m A Celebrity stint this year.

The shock statement comes after she enjoyed a final date night with her rumoured beau, Pete Wicks, before jetting to Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

While the 33-year-old wasn’t included in the confirmed cast for this year’s series, revealed on Monday, she’s rumoured to join the camp as a late arrival.

When asked if she was in a relationship, the Irish star told The Daily Mail: “I’m not [in a relationship with Mr Wicks]. I’ve been on dates with many people. I mean, I date, but I’m very much single. Everyone goes on dates.”

Maura also revealed to the Daily Mail that she knew nothing about Pete’s rumour of flying out to Australia to support his best friend Sam Thompson: “I know nothing, he’s not said that to me anyway.”

Maura and Pete first sparked romance rumours in August and have been spotted on a number of romantic outings since.

Last month, Maura broke her silence on the rumours surrounding her romance with Pete while appearing on the We Need To Talk podcast with Paul Brunson.

When Paul asked Maura if she and Pete “were a thing”, she replied: “We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he’s an amazing person.”

“Do you know what’s so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked.”

“Our humour is the same. It’s like that sick, dark humour. It’s very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it’s hilarious.”

Their rumoured romance comes after Maura split from her American stuntman boyfriend, Bobby Holland Hanton, earlier this year.

She previously dated her Love Island co-stars Christopher Taylor and Curtis Pritchard, as well as Giovanni Pernice, a former professional on Strictly Come Dancing.

Maura is set to enter the I’m A Celeb camp as a latecomer after bosses signed her at the last minute.

It’s understood she was approached after boxer Tommy Fury withdrew from the series, leaving space for her in camp.

A source told The Sun: “With Tommy Fury pulling out it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate.”

“She’ll bringing a bit of glamour to the jungle and make a brilliant campmate because she’s got a great sense of humour and is bound to get on with everyone.”

“It’s shaping up to be a strong year for woman on I’m A Celebrity this year.”