Maura Higgins debuts blonde hair as she soaks up the sun in California

Maura Higgins has debuted a new look while soaking up the sun in California.

The Love Island star ditched her signature brunette locks for a blonde hairdo as she headed to the Revolve Festival in La Quinta on Saturday.

The Longford native took to her Instagram Stories to tease her new look, sharing a sneak peek of her blonde hair and her OOTD.

Maura may have run into other famous faces at the event, with stars such as Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian also in attendance.

The 31-year-old jetted to Los Angeles earlier this week with her glam team Carl Bembridge and Suzy Clarke to attend The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

For day one of the festival, Maura stunned in a custom-made burnt orange outfit, with a feathered belt and brown thigh high cowboy boots.

She completed the look by wearing a fiery red wig, which was styled to be poker straight by her hairdresser Carl.