Maura Higgins’ Dancing on Ice partner splits from wife – after ‘growing close’ to Love Island star

The couple are "taking a break" after four years of marriage

Dancing On Ice star Alex Demetriou has reportedly split from his wife Carlotta Edwards, after he allegedly grew close to his celeb partner Maura Higgins.

A source told The Sun: “Carlotta and Alex are taking a break from their marriage and are trying to work out what they want from the future.”

“Isolation is giving them a lot of time to think and both are with their families.”

The insider continued: “Alex’s friendship with Maura was the first proper crack in their relationship. But now they’re at breaking point.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Demetriou (@alixdemi) on Jan 28, 2020 at 8:37am PST

“Their friends think the marriage is over because of how close Alex is with Maura. The trust between them has been shattered.”

“At the start, everyone thought it was just a flirtation but Alex and Maura are in constant contact now and it’s obvious for everyone around them to see what is going on,” the source said.

“Carlotta has seemed hell-bent on keeping up the pretence that everything is fine. But now she’s coming to terms with what has happened and is having a serious think about where she goes from here.”

The news comes one month after Maura denied rumours of romance between her and Alex, after he was papped leaving her apartment.

Maura’s ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard also recently addressed the rumours, and said it “hurt” to read about them in the press.

However, the 24-year-old said he has “no proof” that anything has “happened between them.”

Goss.ie have contacted Maura’s rep for comment.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!