Rumours are rife that the Love Island star is dating Giovanni Pernice

Maura Higgins ‘confirms’ romance with mystery man following split from Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins appears to have confirmed her romance with a mystery man.

The Love Island star split from Chris Taylor in April, and rumours are rife that she’s currently dating Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, the Longford native shared a snap of her holding a man’s hand while out on a dinner date.

The news comes just days after Maura was spotted enjoying a night out with Giovanni in Blackpool.

An eyewitness told The Sun: “They looked totally smitten with each other.”

“They were being very touchy-feely and had a smooch on the dancefloor.”

Goss.ie have contacted Maura’s rep for comment.