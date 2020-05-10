Maura Higgins confirms relationship status and says she would ‘rather never have sex again’

The Love Island star was asked by fans if she is in a relationship

Maura Higgins has confirmed that she is single – after splitting from Curtis Pritchard earlier this year.

The Love Island star has faced rumours of a possible relationship with her Dancing on Ice partner Alex Demetriou but once again denied they were a couple.

During a Q&A on her Instagram stories Maura said the rumours were “pure sh***”.

“We’re in 2020 and a man and a woman still cannot just be friends. Pure sh*te, you know.”

Maura then confirmed she is single, when asked what her relationship status was.

And when asked if she would “have sex” with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Maura said: “I’d rather never have sex again, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, the Longford beauty also revealed she doesn’t really care about negativity online and said she ignores hate.

“I don’t respond to negative messages, to be honest I really couldn’t give a sh*t,’ she said.

