Maura Higgins confirms her relationship status after being linked to footballer Connor Wickham

Maura Higgins has confirmed her relationship status, after being linked to footballer Connor Wickham.

The former Love Island star was rumoured to be dating the Milton Keynes Dons player in May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, the 31-year-old has revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during a Q&A on Instagram.

After a follower asked if she’s single, Maura said: “This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do ‘are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?'”

“Like YES, I’m single. I’m very single, I couldn’t be any more f***ing single, I may as well just go into Love Island again!”

Maura was also asked if she goes for “looks or personality” in a man, and she replied: “I went for looks before and it didn’t work, and I went for personality before and it didn’t work…”

“So basically we’re all f***ed,” she joked.

Maura was linked to Connor after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.