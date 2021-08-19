WATCH: Maura Higgins comforts tearful contestant in teaser clip of her new show

Glow Up Ireland is set to air next month

WATCH: Maura Higgins comforts tearful contestant in teaser clip of her new...

RTÉ has shared the first look at Maura Higgins’ brand new show.

The Longford native is set to host Glow Up Ireland, which will see makeup artists compete to win the title of Ireland’s next makeup star.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Maura can be seen fully embracing her role as she comforts a tearful contestant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ2 (@rte2)

The Love Island star gives the contestant an inspiring pep talk, after she suffered a setback on the show.

Maura says: “You’re a talented woman, you need to remember that. You just need to believe in yourself. Like, you can do this! Just put your mind to it.”

In another sneak peek shared on social media, the excited contestants can be seen screaming and jumping as Maura enters the room to kickstart the show.

Glow Up Ireland will premiere on Thursday, September 2, on RTE 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RTÉ2 (@rte2)