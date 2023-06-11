Maura Higgins’ close friend confirmed as Love Island bombshell

Two new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa on Monday night – including Maura Higgins’ close friend Leah Taylor.

The model, who recently jetted off on holidays with the 2019 contestant, will join the show alongside dental nurse Charlotte Sumner.

Their arrival was teased at the end of Sunday night’s episode.

After Leah’s arrival was confirmed by the official Love Island Instagram account, Maura commented on the post: “YESSSSSSSSS👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her screaming at the TV as her bestie appeared on it.

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

