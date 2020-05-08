Maura Higgins ‘becomes millionaire’ after signing major deal with lingerie brand

The reality star can earn up to 10k a week through Instagram endorsements

Maura Higgins has reportedly become a millionaire, after signing a huge deal with Ann Summers.

The Irish beauty has been working with the lingerie brand since she rose to fame on Love Island last year.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old has allegedly bagged £500,000 from both Boohoo and Ann Summers, and she’s also pocketed a reported £250k from tanning brand Bellamianta, and another £150k for her appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

The reality star, who can earn up to £10k a week through Instagram endorsements, is also set to benefit from the summer series of Love Island being cancelled.

“Maura will be lapping up the fact Love Island is cancelled this summer,” a source told The Sun.

“Given the winter series failed to produce any real stars, she can continue to secure the most lucrative brand deals.”

“She’s a canny operator and knows she has a shelf-life, but Maura is definitely maximising her current popularity.”

