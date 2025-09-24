Maura Higgins backed to replace Maya Jama as next Love Island presenter

Maura Higgins is the 10/11 favourite to present the next series of Love Island, amid reports Maya Jama is yet to renew her contract with ITV.

According to Pundit Arena, the Longford native is the most fancied replacement for the 30-year-old.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Maya still hasn’t renewed her contract with ITV to front the All Stars version when it returns in January.

A source said: “Maya is in demand but she still enjoys presenting Love Island so everyone is hopeful contracts will be sorted soon.

“Talks have been delayed because of some logistics in Maya’s team.”

Since she landed her role as host of Love Island in 2023, Maya’s profile has expanded even further.

The 30-year-old has joined the judging panel on The Masked Singer, and has also landed an acting role in Netflix’s The Gentleman.

According to the latest odds, current host Maya Jama is 6/4 to continue, while Molly-Mae Hague (4/1) and Zara McDermott (6/1) are the most favoured replacements beyond the front two.

Other island-alumni in the frame include 2017 contestant Olivia Attwood at 8/1, Dani Dyer at 12/1, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu at 16/1 and former presenter Laura Whitmore at 20/1.

Joe Lyons, spokesperson for Pundit Arena, said: “The market to be the next Love Island presenter points to a two-horse race between Maura Higgins and the show’s current host, Maya Jama.

“The Love Island USA presenter is 10/11 to take the role, helped by her recent TV experience and proven track record fronting reality show spin-offs.

“Higgins’ closest challenger is Maya at 6/4, and remains a strong contender to stay put after two high-rating runs. Behind them, Molly-Mae at 4/1 and Zara McDermott at 6/1 are credible options given their social media following.

“Former islander Olivia Attwood is 8/1, Dani Dyer is 12/1 and Ekin-Su is 16/1, with Laura Whitmore a 20/1 outside shot to return.”

Of course, Maura would be an obvious fit for the role, as she has impressed bosses with her hosting skills on Love Island USA’s Aftersun.

She is currently in Fiji hosting the spin-off series for Love Island Games, which airs on Peacock in the US.