Maura Higgins announces new beauty range

Maura Higgins has announced a new beauty range.
The Love Island star shared the news on her Instagram today, revealing she had teamed up with Irish tanning brand Bellamianta to create a seven piece collection.
The Longford native wrote: “Having that ‘typical’ Irish skin and being called Casper in school, fake tan is something that I have used from a very young age.”
View this post on Instagram
“After trying many tans on the market Bellamianta was the one I fell in love with💞,” she added.
“I hope you love my collection as much as I do and I can not wait to share all my tips & tricks with you all 💕”.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Maura said: “During my time on Love Island I couldn’t wear tan on my face as it blocked up my pores – I looked so pale!
“I wanted to create a range of tanning products for the face and body that don’t cause skin breakouts, so I’m super proud of this collection.”
View this post on Instagram
“These products are essentially summer in a bottle and I’m so excited for everyone to have gorgeous sun-kissed,” the 30-year-old added.
The collection includes a tanning mousse, glow mist, tanning water and bronzer, and is available exclusively in Boots stores across Ireland and the UK for a limited time only.
You can also shop the entire collection on Bellamianta’s official website HERE.
View this post on Instagram