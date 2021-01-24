Maura Higgins announces new beauty range

Maura Higgins has announced a new beauty range.

The Love Island star shared the news on her Instagram today, revealing she had teamed up with Irish tanning brand Bellamianta to create a seven piece collection.

The Longford native wrote: “Having that ‘typical’ Irish skin and being called Casper in school, fake tan is something that I have used from a very young age.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

“After trying many tans on the market Bellamianta was the one I fell in love with💞,” she added.

“I hope you love my collection as much as I do and I can not wait to share all my tips & tricks with you all 💕”.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Maura said: “During my time on Love Island I couldn’t wear tan on my face as it blocked up my pores – I looked so pale!

“I wanted to create a range of tanning products for the face and body that don’t cause skin breakouts, so I’m super proud of this collection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellamianta Luxury Tanning (@bellamianta)

“These products are essentially summer in a bottle and I’m so excited for everyone to have gorgeous sun-kissed,” the 30-year-old added.

The collection includes a tanning mousse, glow mist, tanning water and bronzer, and is available exclusively in Boots stores across Ireland and the UK for a limited time only.

You can also shop the entire collection on Bellamianta’s official website HERE.