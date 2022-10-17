Maura Higgins and Vogue Williams tipped to appear on THIS popular TV show

Maura Higgins and Vogue Williams have been tipped to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The popular programme is set to return to Australia for the first time in three years, after filming two seasons in Wales amid the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

According to Ladbrokes, Maura Higgins is the current Irish favourite to head Down Under at odds of 2/1, while fellow TV personality Vogue Williams is currently sitting at 7/1.

Jack Keating, fresh off his short-lived stint on Love Island, is also in the running to make a return to our screens at 10/1, along with former X-factor duo Jedward, who can be backed at 20/1.

Mullingar heartthrob Niall Horan is currently the outsider bet at 100/1 to be snapped up by I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! chiefs this year.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Excitement around the return of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is building and if the latest odds are to be believed, we could be seeing some very familiar Irish faces on our screens this winter!”

The line-up for this season has also not yet been announced, although a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

According to The Sun, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, will enter the jungle this year.

A source told the outlet: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch,” the source continued.

Radio DJ Chris Moyles, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have also all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, which will kick off next month, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works.