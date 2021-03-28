Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague donate to Ashley Cain’s fundraiser for his daughter

The Ex On The Beach star is moving to Singapore to treat the newborn's cancer

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague have donated to Ashley Cain’s fundraiser for his daughter.

Earlier today, the Ex On The Beach star started a GoFundMe page as he prepares to move to Singapore, where his baby girl will undergo treatment for her “rare and aggressive” form of leukaemia.

The 30-year-old revealed the treatment and associated expenses will cost £1million, which has already been donated just hours after the page was shared.

Ashley revealed any extra money raised will be donated to other children and their families in the same situation as his family.

Love Island stars Maura and Molly-Mae were among the donors, donating £1k each to the cause, while former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa donated £500.

In The Style founder and CEO Adam Frisby donated a whopping £10k, as did clothing brand Faded, and PrettyLittleThing founder and CEO Umar Kamani donated an incredible £20k.

Sharing photos of his daughter to Instagram, Ashley wrote: “These are some images we took for the emergency passport we’ve had to apply for, for Azaylia. ”

“After long discussions and a global outreach for treatment, our consultants along with consultants from around the world have come to the conclusion that the ONLY option to save Azaylia’s life is to fly to Singapore for CAR-T therapy plus a haplo transplant, for a minimum period of 1 year.”

“Because of the aggressiveness of Azaylia’s disease, we don’t have time on our side and we may have to fly out within a matter of weeks. This treatment and associated expenses will be in excess of 1 million pounds with an initial deposit of £500,000 just to be accepted into the hospital and onto the program.”

“Azaylia is such a strong little girl who has fought through every near impossible battle so far and she has done it all with love in her heart and a smile on her face! We pray that we can raise the funds to get her to Singapore so she can continue fighting for the life that she loves so much! ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“Azaylia has changed our lives, she has made our lives and she deserves the chance to live her own life. She is beautiful, she is strong, she is courageous and she glows with hope and happiness.”

“Our hearts are intertwined and with one beat of her heart, our hearts beat along together. Please help our hearts continue to beat as one! We are on our knees asking for help to get us to Singapore. Even the smallest of donations can help us reach out goal!”

“Please help us to save our beautiful daughter Azaylia, she has inspired not only us as her parents but so many other people around the world. If you have been following our journey you can see that she shows us all everyday how much she loves life and wants to be here! ”

“Please save this post. Please share this post. And please help us to save our beautiful little girl! (Go Fund Me Link In bio) ”.