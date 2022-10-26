Maura Higgins and Joey Essex ‘planning their first date’ after kissing at awards bash

Maura Higgins and Joey Essex are reportedly planning their first date, after they were papped kissing backstage at the Pride Of Britain Awards on Monday.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former Love Island star was seen locking lips with the TOWIE alumni at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House.

The reality stars put on an amorous display as they were also seen sharing an intimate hug before they left the venue in a taxi with friends.

A source has since told The Sun that there’s a real “connection” between them.

The insider said: “They’ve met before on the celebrity party circuit but Monday was the first time things have turned flirty.”

“They were flirting like crazy and all over each other. Eventually, Maura just grabbed Joey’s tie and pulled him in for a kiss, right in front of everyone. He loved it.”

The source continued: “They did leave together in a taxi but Joey’s a gentleman so there was no funny business that night.”

“He had to be at Dancing On Ice training at 7.30am the next day anyway, so all they did was kiss and chat.”

“There is a connection there — a real meeting of minds. They both fancy the pants off each other — it could be the start of something pretty special.”

“Maura’s really keen for a date with Joey and they’ve been messaging nonstop since,” they added.

Maura was rumoured to be dating footballer Connor Wickham in May, after she jetted to Paris with a mystery man.

However, the 31-year-old later revealed she “couldn’t be any more single” during a Q&A on Instagram.

After a follower asked if she was single in July, Maura said: “This question just never stops coming up. Like every single Q&A I do ‘are you single, are you in a relationship, are you dating, have you a bae?’”

“Like YES, I’m single. I’m very single, I couldn’t be any more f***ing single, I may as well just go into Love Island again!”

Maura was linked to Connor after her split from Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last October, after four months together.

It’s understood their relationship hit the rocks just days after they moved in together, and Maura was said to be “devastated” at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Giovanni, Maura dated her Love Island co-stars Chris Taylor and Curtis Pritchard.

Meanwhile, Joey struck up a romance with Maria Thattil when they appeared on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity earlier this year.

He also dated his TOWIE co-star Sam Faiers in the past, as well as models Brenda Santos and Amy Willerton.

The reality star is currently training for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, while Maura is hotly tipped to host Big Brother when it returns next year.

