Maura Higgins and HUGE stars ‘to return’ to Love Island in spin-off special

Maura Higgins and HUGE stars including Olivia Attwood and Zara McDermott are reportedly set to return to Love Island in a “gogglebox” style spin-off.

According to The Sun, ITV is set to celebrate ten years of the series with a behind the scenes documentary staring some of its biggest stars.

The series is expected to adopt a Gogglebox style format, with some of the series biggest contestants reflecting on their stand-out moments.

The likes of Zara McDermott, Olivia Attwood, Dani Dyer, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Maura Higgins are set to appear.

A TV insider said: “You can expect quite a few of them to reveal some seriously behind-the-scenes stories from their time in the villa.”

“Love Island fans will be thrilled at the prospect, not least because ITV have brought back some of the show’s best known stars and some of the most famous couples, some of whom are still together.”

“Producers know it will be a great way to kick-off the new series,” the insider said.

The series is expected to air shortly before the original series in June.

In 2005, Love Island began as a celebrity-only series but was cancelled after two seasons.

Launched in June 2015, the relaunched version gained popularity right away.

The start date of Love Island UK 2025 has not been confirmed by ITV, however based on past years, it can be anticipated that it will be in early June.

It is anticipated to air on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday, June 2 or Monday, June 9 at 9 pm, as in years past.