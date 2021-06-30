Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice’s rumoured romance ‘hotting up fast’

The Love Island star and Strictly dancer are reportedly getting more serious

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice’s rumoured romance is reportedly “hotting up fast”.

The Love Island star and the Strictly Come Dancing pro were first linked earlier this month, with new reports claiming their relationship “is getting more serious”.

A source told The Sun: “They’re a thing now. At first it was just a couple of dates and some fun but it’s getting more serious and they’re clearly really into each other.”

“They certainly look great together but they’re really getting on well, too. They’re both busy with careers but hopefully the summer will give them time to get to know each other better.”

“They’re keeping it a bit quiet as they’ve both had failed public relationships but it’s hotting up really fast,” the insider added.

Maura has previously dated fellow Love Island stars Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, while Giovanni has dated ­former Strictly co-stars Georgia May Foote and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Goss.ie have contacted Maura’s rep for comment. A rep for Giovanni declined to comment on the romance rumours.

Maura and Giovanni were first linked earlier this month after they started following each other on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Irish TV personality and the Italian dancer appeared to stay at the same hotel in Cornwall.

Over the weekend, the pair both shared photos from Italy v Austria Euros match.

