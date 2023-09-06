Maura Higgins and Faye Winter respond to claims they ‘had to be separated’ at the NTAs after ‘huge bust-up’

Maura Higgins and Faye Winter have responded to claims they “had to be separated” at the NTAs after a “huge bust-up”.

The popular Love Island stars, who met at the 2022 Gossies, were videoed having an alleged “heated exchange” backstage at the awards show in London on Tuesday night.

A source told The UK Sun that the “row” took place after Faye allegedly threw her shoes at Maura during the night.

An eyewitness told the publication that Maura was heard saying: “Starting on you…don’t point your finger at me.”

A second onlooker claimed the Longford native said to a friend: “She’s f***ing embarrassing. I went ‘What do you mean by that?’ I went ‘don’t you ever do that to me you silly cow. Don’t you ever speak to me like that.'”

Another attendee alleged: “Maura and Faye looked a bit worse for wear and were rowing for most of the evening. They seemed to be really p***ed off at each other.”

“It looks like there may be more that meets the eye and they seem to have some ongoing feud.”

The outlet claimed a male friend was “forced to step it”, allegedly saying: “Girls, girls. Why are you fighting? This has been going on for an hour now. Stop it, stop it.”

Maura and Faye have since taken to their Instagram Stories to set the record straight on their rumoured falling out.

Alongside a screenshot of the article, Maura wrote: “Borrrringgg!!!! Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing and press trying to turn women against one another… ILY @faye__winter no drama here love.”

Faye then reshared Maura’s post, and wrote: “I mean she calls me a silly cow most days and she ain’t wrong. and I can confirm no designer shoes were disrespected in the conversation.”