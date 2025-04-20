Maura Higgins and Danny Jones set to face ‘awkward reunion’ as I’m A Celeb cast plot meetup following kiss scandal

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones are set to face each other in an “awkward reunion” as I’m A Celeb cast plot reunion.

The former Love Island star and the McFly singer raised eyebrows earlier last month when they were filmed sharing a kiss at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

Speaking to The Sun, Dean McCullough, who starred in the previous season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! revealed plans for a cast reunion.

When asked if anyone had left the group chat that the cast members set up after leaving the show, Dean revealed: “No, no one’s left. Everyone’s in it. Everyone’s chatting away.”

He went on: “I just love it because you’ll just wake up one morning, and they’ll just be a picture of Coleen [Rooney] on the school run with the kids, or Richard [Coles] the other day sent us a picture of him at 10 o’clock in the morning in full fancy dress.”

“He was dressed as a nun. Everyone’s in it, of course, and excited to meet up again.”

When asked if the cast had, had any big reunion plans, Dean shared: “Not with all of us just yet,” he said, but added: “We are, we have a poll running in the group chat about a reunion date.”

He continued: “A few of us are working together soon, which is very, very exciting. And we are, let’s just say, having a reunion, and we’re going to be having a bit more of a luxurious holiday this time.”

Dean’s revelation means Danny and Maura could come face-to-face following their kiss scandal at the BRITS last month.

After their kiss was caught on camera, both Maura and Danny have been subject to serious backlash, with many furious for the 38-year-old’s wife.

Danny subsequently issued a public apology to his wife and their family via Instagram, but Maura is yet to speak out on the matter.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he wrote: “Hello everyone, Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.”

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. Ilove them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

According to The Mirror, those close to Maura have urged her to be strong during this “horrendous” time, that has come with “horrific” trolling on her social media.

The TV presenter is reportedly “really struggling” with the “relentless” hate she has been receiving online.

One pal told the publication: “Maura is a tough character but the reaction to events of the last week has been utterly relentless, and it’s fair to say it’s taken its toll. She has found all of this very difficult to navigate.”

“She appreciates she’s in the public eye and there is extra interest around her, but the abuse is off the charts, and people need to calm down. She is trying to treat things as business as usual, but it’s hard.”

Another source went on to reveal that Danny and Maura regret their behaviour and have insisted that the “kiss” was “innocent”.

They said: “Danny and Maura insist it was totally innocent and nothing meaningful.They got on really well in the jungle and it’s just foolish that they let themselves get caught up in something after a big party night, especially so publicly.”

Danny and Maura became friends after starring in the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.