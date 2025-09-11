Maura Higgins and Danny Jones REUNITE at NTAs six months after award show kiss scandal

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones reunited at the NTAs on Wednesday night, six months after the pair’s kiss scandal at the BRITS.

The pair appeared together in last year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! which won the prize for Reality Competition at the NTAs.

As the group headed up on stage to accept the award, Danny and Maura stood separately from each other.

With Ant and Dec in South Africa, filming for the upcoming I’m A Celebrity…South Africa, the McFly star took the lead on the speech.

Speaking to the crowd and viewers, he said: “Thanks you so much to all the viewers and the voters we love you all. Have an amazing night.”

Many viewers noticed throughout the night that the cameraman was panning between Maura and Danny as he performed on stage, with one writing: “The cameraman panning to Maura and the others during McFly was messy #NTAS.”

The appearance marked the first time the pair had been publicly seen together, but they chose to avoid anymore awkwardness by skipping the winners’ room, which was attended by 2024 contestants, including Coleen Rooney, Oti Mabuse and Melvin Odoom.

Earlier this year, the pair hit the headlines after they were photographed appearing to lock lips at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

In March, Danny shared a public apology on Instagram, saying: “Hello everyone, Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.”

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”