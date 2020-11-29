Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor show off their ‘first pet’ – after confirming their romance

The couple are currently in Dubai

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor show off their ‘first pet’ – after...

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have shown off their “first pet”.

Following months of romance rumours, the Love Island stars finally confirmed their relationship on Tuesday.

The couple are currently in Dubai, where they celebrated Maura’s 30th birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the couple posed beside a camel in the Dubai desert, with Chris joking that the humped backed animal named Reginald was their first pet.

Chris wrote: “BIG DAY!…after a lot of consideration myself & @maurahiggins took home our first pet 🎉 Everyone…meet Reginald 🐪.

“He sh*ts 87 times a day and has breath that could KO Dwayne Johnson hiding behind a Walrus, but he’s our little guy.

“I’ll be starting an Instagram page for Reginald in due course, so keep your 👀 out for it. He’ll mostly be promoting oral hygiene products, so give him a follow when he pops up.”

Maura commented on the snap, writing: “His name is humpy 😤”

Days after their newfound romance hit headlines, Maura and Chris compared themselves to Friends couple Monica and Chandler – who fell in love on the hit series after years of friendship.

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared a clip of him and Maura posing for a photo, alongside a similar image of the TV couple. Chris wrote, “Ta for that @MollyMaeHague,” suggesting she was the one who made the comparison in the first place.

After months of speculation, the couple finally decided to go public with their romance by sharing the same loved-up snap on Instagram.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine ”

Maura and Chris met on the 2019 series of Love Island, where they struck up a close friendship – which has since blossomed into romance.