Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor recall the moment their relationship turned romantic

The couple were friends for months before they started dating

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have recalled the moment their relationship turned romantic.

The reality stars appeared on Love Island back in 2019, forming a close friendship after the series ended.

After months of dating rumours, the couple finally confirmed their romance in November, and have now opened up about their first kiss.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Maura said: “We would have a cuddle on the couch or lie in bed watching movies or whatever.”

“Our faces were very, very close together. Chris kissed me and I kissed him back,” the Longford native revealed.

Maura admitted the couple had a “great” sex life, despite her initial worry that it would be “quite awkward” after being friends for so long.

Chris said: “There was one time when we both couldn’t stop laughing and it killed the mood a little bit.”

“We have quite a bantery relationship, so when you try to be serious for a minute you end up laughing at nothing and then you get the giggles and can’t stop it.”

“But that was only one time, we haven’t really struggled with that at all… We have great sex, and lots of it!” he added.

Maura explained: “We never thought we’d be in a relationship together. I’ve had a lot of male friends in my life but nothing has ever happened before.”

“We’ve been so close for so long, and we’re just really honest with each other,” she added.

Chris said: “I broke out of the friendship zone. I’m a lot more comfortable with her than I have been with anyone else, which is a good sign.”

The 30-year-old revealed he was the first to drop the L-bomb, adding: “It was before we went ‘official’ last November.”