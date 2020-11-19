Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor fuel romance rumours by taking part in ‘kiss challenge’

The Love Island stars have sent the rumour mill into overdrive

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor fuel romance rumours by taking part in...

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have fuelled romance rumours by taking part in a ‘kiss challenge’ on social media.

Over the past few months, the Love Island stars have been plagued by rumours that they’re secretly dating – despite insisting their relationship is strictly platonic.

On Thursday night, Chris raised eyebrows by uploading a video of him and Maura almost kissing, as they took part in a TikTok challenge.

He captioned the post: “Kiss your best friend challenge @maurahiggins . Cheers Tiktok…bloody fantastic idea 😐 probs shouldn’t have lunged in fairness.”

“If anyone’s confused about why I took my top off…go watch Crazy, Stupid Love immediately #kissyourbestfriendchallenge,” he added.

In the comment section, friends and fans begged Maura and Chris to get together for real.

One person commented: “Oh ffs be an item… both are too damn sexy together.”

Another wrote: “Looked like she went to kiss you back!”

Fellow Love Island star Georgia Steel also commented: “CUTE ALLERT.”

The news comes just days after Maura admitted she’s still single, following her recent date with British actor Bradley James.