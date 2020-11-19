Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor fuel romance rumours by taking part in ‘kiss challenge’

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have fuelled romance rumours by taking part in a ‘kiss challenge’ on social media.
Over the past few months, the Love Island stars have been plagued by rumours that they’re secretly dating – despite insisting their relationship is strictly platonic.
On Thursday night, Chris raised eyebrows by uploading a video of him and Maura almost kissing, as they took part in a TikTok challenge.
He captioned the post: “Kiss your best friend challenge @maurahiggins . Cheers Tiktok…bloody fantastic idea 😐 probs shouldn’t have lunged in fairness.”
“If anyone’s confused about why I took my top off…go watch Crazy, Stupid Love immediately #kissyourbestfriendchallenge,” he added.
In the comment section, friends and fans begged Maura and Chris to get together for real.
One person commented: “Oh ffs be an item… both are too damn sexy together.”
Another wrote: “Looked like she went to kiss you back!”
Fellow Love Island star Georgia Steel also commented: “CUTE ALLERT.”
The news comes just days after Maura admitted she’s still single, following her recent date with British actor Bradley James.