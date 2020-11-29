Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor compare themselves to iconic TV character in hilarious video

The funny couple are proving why they are such a great match!

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor compare themselves to iconic TV character in...

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have compared themselves to an iconic TV character in a hilarious new video.

After confirming their relationship earlier this week, the couple have showcased their new romance in numerous social media posts.

The Love Island stars compared themselves to Friends couple Monica and Chandler – who fell in love on the hit series after years of friendship.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, Chris has now compared himself and Maura to Mr. Burns from the Simpsons, after the recreated his walk in a funny clip.

Sharing a photo of him and Maura looking glam for her 30th birthday celebrations, Chris wrote: “From this…”

“To this,” he wrote alongside the funny video, which sees Maura walk bare foot after taking her heels off at the end of the night.

“You’re proper weird,” the 30-year-old added, tagging his new girlfriend.

Meanwhile Irish beauty Maura shared a gushing tribute to her man on Twitter, writing: You make me smile every single day.”

You make me smile every single day❤️ pic.twitter.com/6fgEf3di9D — Maura Higgins (@MauraHiggins) November 29, 2020

The news comes after Maura’s ex Curtis Pritchard admitted he felt “hurt and betrayed” by the new romance.

The 24-year-old dated Maura after meeting on the 2019 series of Love Island, before announcing their split back in March this year.

Speaking to The Sun about Maura and Chris’ relationship, Curtis said: “I feel betrayed by them both — two people I was very close to.”

“When I saw the pictures, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel hurt. I was upset. How long has this truly been going on for?

“They said they would never ever be together, and here they are,” the dancer added.

“If I bump into them, I’ll just say congratulations and I hope it really does turn out to be ‘the one’.”