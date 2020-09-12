Maura Derrane reveals why she decided to ‘take a step back’ from RTÉ’s Today show

The presenter is being replaced by Sinead Kennedy two days a week

Maura Derrane has revealed why she decided to “take a step back” from RTÉ’s Today show.

On Saturday morning, RTÉ confirmed that Maura will only be on the show three days a week going forward – and will be replaced by Sinéad Kennedy on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Maura said she made the decision for her young son Cal.

She explained: “I wanted to make time for Cal. I’ve been doing this eight years now and it’s time to step back a little and prioritise family.”

“I’ve been on live TV since 1996 and afternoon TV for 11 years. It’s time to take a little break.”

“RTE was great, they really were. I love the show, it’s my baby. I’ve always been very career oriented but this feels like a natural time for a change, it feels organic,” she continued.

“Cal is going into senior infants. I want to collect him from school to do his homework. At this age, I’m his friend – I’m his everything.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone, and not just to other people, but to myself,” Maura added.

