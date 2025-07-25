Matty Healy’s mother Denise Welch takes brutal swipe at his ex Taylor Swift in live TV interview

Matty Healy’s mother Denise Welch has taken a brutal swipe at his ex Taylor Swift in a live TV interview.

The Loose Women star, 67, made her debut on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, and she didn’t hold back when he brought up her son’s former flame.

After bringing up the fact that she is the mother of “the great Matty Healy,” he said, “On that topic, um, Miss Swift wrote a whole album about their relationship, Tortured Poets Department… What was your reaction to that album?”

Denise responded: “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

As the audience gasped at her brutal comment, she continued: “Not that I have anything against her at all… It was just, you know, it was it was tricky.

“But um… Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything. And then she writes a whole album, you know, about it.

“But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace,” Denise insisted.

“He’s very happy with his amazing fiance Gabriella, Gabriette, who is gorgeous.

“So we’ve all moved on,” she added.

Taylor had a brief romance with The 1975 frontman in 2023, following her split from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

They were first linked in May of that year, but reportedly split just a few weeks later.

The singer’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, features plenty of songs rumoured to be written about Matty and their short-lived romance.

The songs alleged to be about him include The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and Fortnight.

Months after her split from Matty, Taylor struck up a romance with NFL player Travis Kelce, and the pair are still going strong almost two years later.