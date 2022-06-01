Matthew Tyler Vorce confirms split from Billie Eilish as he addresses cheating rumours

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up.

The couple were first linked last April, after they were spotted cosying up in Santa Monica, California.

Matthew confirmed their split via his Instagram Story, writing: “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that.”

“Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” the actor added.

Matthew also hit back at Billie fans who were sending him cruel messages, writing: “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do.”

“Live your own life.”