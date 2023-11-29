Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison breaks his silence – one month after his untimely death

Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison has broken his silence on his untimely death.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, sadly passed away aged 54 on October 28.

One month after his tragic passing, Matthew’s stepfather Keith has urged fans to a foundation set up in the late actor’s name.

Taking to X, the 76-year-old penned: “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different.”

“Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

The Friends star’s loved ones established the Matthew Perry Foundation just days after his untimely death.

The charity’s purpose is to help others suffering from addiction by “identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the complex of stigmas that prevents individuals from seeking and accessing care, and fiercely advocating for better and more equitable treatment”.

The actor, who died of an apparent drowning in his hot tub, was found in his LA home by his assistant.

It has been reported that no illicit drugs were found on the scene, though police found numerous prescription drugs.

Matthew was reportedly on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office explained that although an autopsy had already been completed, the results are pending a toxicology report, which can take weeks to come through.

The late 54-year-old rocketed to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in the show – which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004.

The remaining fivesome released a joint statement on the death of their co-star on October 30.

The statement, shared with PEOPLE, read: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew’s funeral was held at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA on November 3, where his co-stars were in attendance, as well as his close friends and family.

After the service, the late actor was laid to rest in the cemetery opposite the Warner Brothers Studios, where he filmed 10 seasons of the iconic US sitcom Friends.

Each of the five remaining Friends cast members have since individually paid tribute to their beloved co-star.