Matthew Perry’s family will play a ‘pivotal role’ in deciding the future of Friends

Matthew Perry’s family will reportedly play a “pivotal role” in deciding the future of Friends.

The late 54-year-old was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom.

He was tragically found dead at his LA home on October 28 after an apparent drowning.

The US Sun has now reported that Matthew’s estate will be pivotal in deciding any deal for Friends to get a “major do-over” for its 30th anniversary.

The sitcom’s $425 million five-year deal with Max is set to expire in 2024.

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are all part owners of the franchise.

A source told the publication: “There had been brainstorming on what to do for the show’s 30th anniversary when Matthew passed away, and of course Matthew’s passing changes everything.”

“While a big budget TV special is unlikely, a return of the show to Netflix when the Max deal expires is much more probable,” the source continued.

“Even though the show has been one of Max’s biggest successes, Netflix would make it available to a much bigger US and global audience again.”

“It all comes down to the deal and the cast, as well as Matthew’s estate.”

“They have ownership points in the show, meaning they will get a vote on what happens to the series and whether it gets a major do-over.”

“Netflix would be ideal because they have deep pockets and the biggest subscriber base on the planet, but another scenario could see Max and Netflix share the rights on a duo-exclusive basis.”

“Everything is on the table but the cast is interested in not just the biggest deal, but in reaching the biggest audience.”

“Their work has stood the test of time and announcing that they are putting it in front of millions of new viewers on its 30th anniversary would be a great way to mark three decades of Friends.”

“And of course if means another giant payday for all of the profit participants.”