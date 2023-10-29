Matthew Perry’s family break their silence on his ‘tragic’ death

Matthew Perry’s family have broken their silence on his “tragic” death.

The Friends star, best known for his role as Chandler Bing, sadly passed away of an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28.

A representative for the actor and a law enforcement source previously said the actor had been found unresponsive.

A source told SKY News that there was no apparent foul play and no confirmed cause of death. Only that “an investigation is ongoing”.

TMZ later reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

Now, Matthew’s family – his mother Suzanne Perry, his father John Bennett Perry, and his five half-siblings through his parents’ remarriages, have broken their silence on his death.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, they said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The Canadian actor found fame in the 1990s when sitcom Friends became an international hit.

Matthew starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

The show ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Just one year ago, Matthew released his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’.

In the biography the actor spoke openly about his battle with his addition to drugs and alcohol.