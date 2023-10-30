Matthew Perry was already dead when found underwater in hot tub

It has been revealed that Matthew Perry was already dead when he was found underwater in his hot tub by his assistant.

The actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, sadly passed away after an apparent drowning at his LA home on October 28 aged 54.

TMZ previously reported that although first responders didn’t find any illicit drugs at the scene, they found numerous prescription drugs.

Police told the publication that Matthew was on anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and COPD medication.

On October 29, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that an autopsy had been completed; however, the results are pending a toxicology report, which reportedly can take weeks to come through.

Now, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department has told the Los Angeles Times that Matthew “was deceased prior to first response arrival”.

“The patient was found by a bystander who had re-positioned the victim where the head was out of water” in a freestanding hot tub, the LAFD representative said, adding that “firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased.”

The news comes after Matthew’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer broke their silence on his untimely death.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the fivesome said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”