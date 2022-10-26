Ad
Matthew Perry sparks confusion as he brutally slams Keanu Reeves in new memoir

Matthew Perry has sparked a lot of confusion by brutally slamming Keanu Reeves in his new memoir.

The Friends star references the 58-year-old actor in his tell-all memoir ‘Friends, Lovers & The Big Terrible Thing’, which is set for release on November 1.

According to an extract published by Page Six, Matthew takes aim at Reeves as he reflects on the death of Keanu’s longtime best friend River Phoenix.

The actor was just 23 when he tragically died of a drug overdose outside the Viper Room in West Hollywood back in 1993.

Matthew made his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, with River in 1988 and the pair became close friends.

Speaking about his death, Matthew wrote: “River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

That isn’t the only time he takes a dig at Keanu in his new memoir.

While discussing the death of SNL star Chris Farley, who died of an overdose in 1997, he wrote: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out.”

“Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Matthew’s obvious disdain for Keanu has raised a lot of eyebrows, as the pair have seemingly never worked together.

