The reunion special is being filmed in Los Angeles

Matthew Perry shares first behind-the-scenes photo from the Friends reunion

Matthew Perry has shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the much-anticipated Friends reunion.

The 51-year-old has confirmed he’s currently filming the reunion special with his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the actor shared a photo from his dressing room, while he was getting his makeup done.

He captioned the post: “Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.”

Matthew has since deleted the snap from his Instagram feed, but fans have already reposted the photo on social media.

According to reports, the reunion special is being filmed at the original soundstage — Stage 24 — on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last week, David Schwimmer confirmed they won’t be in character for the reunion.

However, the actor teased they may reprise their roles for a brief moment.

He said: “I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

The popular sitcom aired from 1994 – 2004, and lasted for 10 seasons.