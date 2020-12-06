Matthew Perry and fiancée Molly Hurwitz pose in Friends t-shirts for a good cause

Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz have posed in Friends t-shirts for a good cause.
The 51-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, announced his engagement last month, after he began dating the 29-year-old literary manager in 2018.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Matthew shared the first snap of his bride-to-be, as they wore t-shirts with Chandler-inspired quotes on them.
He wrote: “What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts.”
Alongside the photo of Molly, he added: “You don’t have to pose this way while wearing the shirt, but please feel free.”
The couple’s tops read: “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?”
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine last month, the Friends star confirmed: “I decided to get engaged.”
“Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”